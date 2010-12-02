Kanye West And Charlie Wilson In The Studio Making History [Video]

Kanye And Charlie Wilson In The Studio Making G.O.O.D. Music

Kanye West is getting his arsenal ready for the new year and looks like next up is legendary soul singer Charlie Wilson.

Charlie Wilson’s new project Just Charlie will be available on December 7th and to show fans that there is heat brewing, Ye’ has released footage of him in the studio with Charlie Wilson working on a new track.

Ye previously worked with Wilson on his tracks “See Me Now” featuring Beyonce and “Monster” with Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z and Rick Ross.

Check out the duo in the studio making history in the video below:



