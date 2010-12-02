Alicia Keys Drops By 106 & Park To Discuss World Aids Day & Show Post Baby Body [Photos]

Alicia Keys recently made an appearance on BET’s 106 and Park to discuss with Rocsi the importance of World AIDS Day. She also spoke on the importance of the youths participation in her campaign of Buylife.org, and to purchase her digital life back to help support the AIDS awareness. This episode will air Friday, December 3rd. To help with the cause please go to BuyLife.org Click the page #’s below to see pictures from the event.

