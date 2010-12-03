Kanye West Says “I’m Trying To Decide Who The Mother Of My Child Will Be”

Kanye West is gracing the latest cover of I.D. Magazine, for their Back To The Future issue.

Ye spoke with I.D. about his experience during his break from the spotlight, his relationship with Jay-Z, and the qualities he favors in a woman.

“I’m a hopeless romantic and I’m looking and trying to decide who the mother of my child will be. It’s not going to be based off a whim of being in love; she has to bring a certain level to the table. I want to be married, I want that super dope counterpart, that one woman, but she has to be super-fresh, super-smart and not overwhelmed, because being with me is gonna be a job (laughs).”

Kanye previously broke up with his girlfriend, model Amber Rose, earlier this year.

Kanye also addressed his hiatus from the public after his incident at the MTV Awards.