Jim Jones To Take Anger Management Class After Assault Case

Dipset member Jim Jones is back in headlines, this time for pleading guilty to assault.

The Harlem rapper appeared in a Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday after being accused of crashing his car into another vehicle in January before attacking the other driver and pushing him into the road.

Jones pled guilty to assault in the third degree and will be made to take a 10-week anger management course.

As previously reported, a battery charge was dropped against him by a fan in Florida who accused him and his entourage of an attack.

Jones recently reunited with his Dipset family for a reunion concert in NY.