Rolling Stone Names Kanye’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” Album Of The Year’

Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was named ‘Album of the Year’ by Rolling Stone magazine in their recently released year-end issue.

Yeezy’s fifth studio album received rave reviews from the magazine, notching a five-star rating. Young Money artist Drake’s debut album Thank Me Later (7) and Eminem’s Recovery (9) where the two other hip-hop albums ranking in the top 10.

Other rap albums on the list include, Rick Ross’ Teflon Don (30), The Roots’ How I Got Over (29) and Big Boi’s Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty (21).

As recently reported, ‘Ye’s MBDTF sold almost 500,000 copies in the first week of its release.