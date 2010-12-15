Justin Bieber Becomes Newest Member Of Dirty Money, Learns How To “Swag Walk” [Video]

Diddy is a great business man, because he knows how to stay relevant…even if he has to use other people to do it. The mogul released his latest effort Last Train To Paris just yesterday, with his newly formed Diddy-Dirty Money group.

So who better to help him promote his new work than teenage sensation Justin Bieber?

In a viral promo video, Diddy officially dubs Justin as the newest member of the Dirty Money entourage, initiating him into the crew with his teaching of the “swag walk.”



