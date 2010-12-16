DMX Sentenced To Another Year In Prison

In a story that seems to be written every year, rapper DMX has been sentenced to a year in prison after his recent arrest for violating terms of his probation.

The rapper was allegedly using drugs, including cocaine and OxyContin, without a prescription, which lead to investigators arresting X in Maricopa County, Arizona.

He has been sentenced to a year in prison but with credit for 113 days served, said Vincent Funari, a spokesman for the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Sadly the emcee has spent the majority of his past decade in and out of jail, so what does X need to do to stop?



