Arrest Warrant Issued For Floyd Mayweather

An arrest warrant has been issued for pro-boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The athlete has been in recent headlines for a number of issues including reports of domestic violence and a restraining order being placed against him.

Now police are on the hunt for Money Mayweather again, this time for a battery charge.

As previously reported, a security guard claimed that the athlete assaulted him when he used his finger to strike him in the face.

According to TMZ, a judge originally issued — and then immediately recalled a warrant for his arrest after a hearing on December 7.

Now after complaints from the prosecution that Floyd was receiving preferential treatment, the warrant has been reissued.

Mayweather faces six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

 

