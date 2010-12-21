Burglars Caught Inside 50 Cent’s Mansion Drinking Wine

Police have arrested two men for trespassing and breaking into 50 Cent’s 52-room Connecticut mansion.

TMZ reports that police received a call around 6AM from security guards at the mansion — once owned by Mike Tyson — about a suspicious car in the driveway.

When officials arrived, they found the would-be burglars including one who was hiding in a closet and drinking a bottle of wine he’d stolen from the G-Unit head.

Police say the two suspects entered through an unlocked door and were in possession of marijuana.

Both men were arrested and held on $50,000 bond.