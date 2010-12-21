Burglars Caught Inside 50 Cent’s Mansion Drinking Wine

Police have arrested two men for trespassing and breaking into 50 Cent’s 52-room Connecticut mansion.
TMZ reports that police received a call around 6AM from security guards at the mansion — once owned by Mike Tyson — about a suspicious car in the driveway.
When officials arrived, they found the would-be burglars including one who was hiding in a closet and drinking a bottle of wine he’d stolen from the G-Unit head.
Police say the two suspects entered through an unlocked door and were in possession of marijuana.
Both men were arrested and held on $50,000 bond.
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS
Exclusive: Keyshia Cole Shows Off HUGE Engagement Ring, Talks Love With Daniel “Boobie” Gibson [Photos]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE