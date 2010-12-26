Game Gets Robbed Of $75,000 Dollars On Christmas Eve

Rapper Game, recently took to twitter to express his anger and tell a story of how he and his friend were robbed of $75,000 dollars, by a mall valet service a day before Christmas.

“So, heres my day: tried 2 do last minute shoppin 4 da kids & valet stole a Louis Duffle out @avanterose ‘s car & we 2 chains & $75,000 short.”

“Story cont.. So police come & guess who get patted down ? Yea, US !!! then they tell us da palmtree was blocking the crime scene on the tape. Topanga Mall “Nordstroms” valet is janky as Fawk !!! They gotta a lil stealing ring goin, PARKS YA OWN Shyte from now on !”

“They aint seen the last of us tho. Soon after xmas is over….IT’S ON you thieving mothaFawkas !!! If u dont get a gift tomorrow THAT’S WHY” & me or @avanterose couldnt do sh!t cuz both are dumb A$$’s on parole. Ole’ Yes officer, No officer A$$ n!ggas we was !!!”

Game has not given his fans on twitter an update of the situation since, but continues to entertain them with funny stories and pictures.