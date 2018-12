Lil Kim paid a visit to New Jersey’s Club AllStar on Christmas Eve where she smiled and posed for pictures with fans.

As previously reported, Kim is set to release the music video for her Nicki Minaj diss “Black Friday” and her new single “Clap Clap.”

The Queen B wore a gold jacket and matching cap to her club appearance Friday.

Check out Lil Kim at club AllStar courtesy of AllEyesOnWho below.

