Chris Brown Shows Off New Tattoo, Set To Release Song With Justin Bieber [Photo]



Chris Brown is ending the year on a high note, with a new tattoo and a new single.

The VA singer took to his Twitter page Tuesday to show his fans his latest ink, a pair of wings across his chest.

The singer is known for his body art and recently got “FAME” tattooed under his arm which he says stands for “Forgiving All My Enemies.”

In addition to his new tattoo, Brown is preparing to release his single accompanied by pop superstar Justin Bieber.

Bieber and Brown announced their upcoming song on Twitter with Chris telling his fans on Christmas,

“ME and @justinbieber got a BANGER/SMASH record for all the fans out there at the top of the NEW YEAR!!! 2011 #BREEZYTAKEOVER”





The song is already being crowned his most “high profile collaboration” since pleading guilty to the assault of his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

For a look at more of Brown’s tattoos, click below.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »