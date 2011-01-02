Behind The Scenes Of Kanye’s “All Of The Lights” Video Shoot [Video]

After the video release for his single “Monster,” Kanye continues to work in front of the camera as he prepares his video for his next single “All Of The Lights.”

The song that features an all-star cast of people ranging from Rihanna to Fergie has been one of the standout tracks from the album and has everyone anticipating the visual.

Rihanna was spotted on set with director Hype Williams when she posted a picture on Twitter saying,

“Me and hype…Turn up the lights in here baby, EXTRA BRIGHT Beyotches!!

The papparazi was on hand to get behind the scenes footage of Kanye on set.

Check out Kanye’s “All Of The Lights” video shoot below.