Diddy Sails On $850,000 A Week Yacht Controlled By I-Pad



Over the holidays Diddy was spotted sailing on a yacht with Kim Porter and their twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie.

Unbeknownst to many however, the yacht they were sailing on was state of the art costing $850,000 a week to rent and controlled by an I-Pad.

The yacht dubbed the “Soulmates” is the work of German luxury yacht firm Lurssen and gives occupants control of virtually everything except the captain’s steering wheel.

Rupert Connor, central agent from chartering firm the Luxury Yacht Group confirmed to CNN that Diddy and his family were aboard the yacht for a vacay and were each given an iPad to control the ship.

“You won’t find this app for download in the Apple store any time soon. The captain hands each guest their own iPad when they board, which they get to keep for the entirety of their trip.”



Connor also says the iPads are customized for each user and can be programmed to host a music library with preferences for each guest.

“For instance, if we have a client who we know is a music industry bigwig, then we’ll program the app’s homepage to have a prominent shortcut to our high-speed media server’s music library, and we’ll do our research to make sure we have all the music they’d want to listen.”

