Foxy Brown Dyes Hair Green [Photos]



While the world still waits to hear her Lil Kim “Christmas Massacre” diss in its entirety, new pictures of Foxy Brown have surfaced showing her wearing green hair.

As previously reported, Foxy’s diss was set to drop Christmas Eve but was postponed until last Friday (January 7), when it was supposed to be premiered by Hot 97’s K. Foxx.

While that never happened either, a snippet of Foxy’s diss was leaked over the weekend to mixed reviews.

Now Foxy or “Machine Gun Kelly” as she calls herself, has since surfaced rocking the long green tresses.

Pictures show the rapper in a studio with two men with long green weave and nails to match.

Hmmm….Nicki Minaj inspired, much?

Check out more of Foxy’s new do’ below.

