Remy Ma Claps Back At Struggle Rapper Azealia Banks With All The Receipts

Documented struggle rapper Azealia Banks decided to do nothing productive and instead come for Remy Ma. The Bronx rapper collected her receipts and has clapped back furiously.

It all started when Banks shaded the hell out of Remy in an Instagram post. After feeling slighted by Remy in a recent interview, Banks proceeded to say the “All The Way Up” rapper is “not important to female rap” and is nothing more than a Nicki Minaj stan nowadays, amongst other slander.

Azealia Banks just ripped Remy Ma a new one. She’s speaking the truth, though. pic.twitter.com/0MoM121mmK — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) December 10, 2017

But then Remy proceeded to share texts from Azealia Banks where the “212” rapper was praising her. Actually, it was borderline butt kissing, no shots.

Then Azealia came back with this remix of her first suspect message…

So much tea.

But Remy has all types of receipts. See on the flip.

