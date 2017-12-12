The Beyoncé Christmas Tree Topper Is A Real Thing

The Beyhive can now add a touch of Mrs. Carter-Knowles to their holiday decorations. A Beyoncé Christmas tree topper is now available for sale.

Created by non for profit organization Women To Look Up To, the ornament features Queen B with angel wings and a matching white ensemble. Naturally the sculpture is all smiles as she holds a microphone with confidence. Additionally it is 3D printed for accuracy.

Having Sasha Fierce adorn your tree won’t come cheap though. The topper is approximately $107 dollars minus shipping. If by any chance Beyoncé is your not cup of tea they also sell Hillary Clinton and Serena Williams versions as well. The collection is available for purchase here.

You can view more photos of the topper on the following pages.

Via High Snobiety

Photo: Women To Look Up To

1 2 3 4Next page »