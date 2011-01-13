CLOSE
HomeNews

Lil Kim Debuts New Music: “Clap, Clap “, 6’7” [Audio]

Leave a comment

Kimmy Blanco a.k.a. Lil Kim is continuing her comeback trail into music and has debuted two new tracks from her upcoming mixtape.

As previously reported, the pint sized rap vet was spotted shooting the video for her “Black Friday” Nicki Minaj diss complete with a lookalike of the YM Barbie.

The video shoot was also for her latest track “Clap, Clap” featuring her IRS or International Rockstars team.

The track features subliminal disses at Minaj including the lines,

“So mention my name out your mouth/ And before you take a bow, we’ll be clapping from the crowd.”

“Diss Lil Kim in ya songs and I’ll be in the crowd with a round of applause.”

In addition to Clap, Clap, Kim has released her take on Lil Wayne’s track “6’7.”

Kim plans to release her new mixtape in February.

Listen to the latest from Lil Kim below.

“Clap, Clap”

“6’7”

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS

Maliah Michel Stretches 4 Play [Video]

IRS , Kimmy Blanco , Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj , Lil Kim Clap Clap , Lil Kim Nicki Minaj Diss , New Lil Kim

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Big Bang Event Hosted By Ray J + Princess Love
Princess Love Wants Another Baby, Says Ray J’s Meat Limping Out The Gate
12.05.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close