Lil Kim Debuts New Music: “Clap, Clap “, 6’7” [Audio]

Kimmy Blanco a.k.a. Lil Kim is continuing her comeback trail into music and has debuted two new tracks from her upcoming mixtape.

As previously reported, the pint sized rap vet was spotted shooting the video for her “Black Friday” Nicki Minaj diss complete with a lookalike of the YM Barbie.

The video shoot was also for her latest track “Clap, Clap” featuring her IRS or International Rockstars team.

The track features subliminal disses at Minaj including the lines,

“So mention my name out your mouth/ And before you take a bow, we’ll be clapping from the crowd.” “Diss Lil Kim in ya songs and I’ll be in the crowd with a round of applause.”

In addition to Clap, Clap, Kim has released her take on Lil Wayne’s track “6’7.”

Kim plans to release her new mixtape in February.

Listen to the latest from Lil Kim below.

“Clap, Clap”

“6’7”