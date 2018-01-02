CLOSE
Kim and Kanye’s Baby Boy Saint West Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Baby Saint West is doing just fine after a short hospital stay.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s baby son, Saint West, was hospitalized for pneumonia. No worries, it happened last week and he is already out of the hospital. 

According to TMZ, Saint was admitted to a Los Angeles area hospital last Thursday (Dec. 28). The 2-year-old remained hospitalized with both parents staying overnight as he recovered.

Saint was released after two days and is reportedly just fine.

Bless up.

Happy Holidays

Photo: Getty

