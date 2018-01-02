Kim and Kanye’s Baby Boy Saint West Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s baby son, Saint West, was hospitalized for pneumonia. No worries, it happened last week and he is already out of the hospital.

According to TMZ, Saint was admitted to a Los Angeles area hospital last Thursday (Dec. 28). The 2-year-old remained hospitalized with both parents staying overnight as he recovered.

Saint was released after two days and is reportedly just fine.

