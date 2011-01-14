Lil B “Knights” Fan At NYC Show [Video]

Lil B Tha Based God is continuing to perform sold out shows, the latest at New York’s Highline ballroom Thursday night.

The Berkley, California rapper known for his off-color rap style performed at the packed venue and was praised highly by followers of the “Based God.”

One fan was so excited to be in his presence he proudly told the emcee,

“Based God I’d just like to say, you can Fawk my mom based god…you can Fawk my mom!”

The rapper was so touched by the fan’s appreciation that he then took it upon himself to “knight him” with his microphone.

Nigel D was on hand to capture the footage, check out Lil B “knighting” his fan below.

If you missed it before check out Lil B teaching his followers how to do his signature cooking dance below.