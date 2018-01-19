Kim and Kanye Name Their New Daughter Chicago West, Twitter Reacts

Early this week, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed a new baby daughter to their family via a surrogate. Today (Jan. 19), we learn the kid’s name, Chicago West.

Per 2018 protocol, the news was dropped via social media.

Also per 2018 protocol, people are chiming in with their opinions as if it will make any difference.

The jokes are flowing, though.

Chicago? Like homie from Poetic Justice? Hey, you can’t say Yeezy doesn’t ride for his city.

Peep some immediate reactions below.

Chicago West might be the Blackest thing Kanye has done in about 5 years or so. 🗣And they will call her Chi PRONOUNCED (SHY) and not (CHAI) FYI! — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) January 19, 2018

Kim Kardashian called her baby “ Chicago West “ pic.twitter.com/lhxmmKESEO — Moonlight Ave (@dreesoul) January 19, 2018

Chicago West sounds like the name of a hit new medical drama coming this fall on ABC. — Meredith (@themeredith) January 19, 2018

