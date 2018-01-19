CLOSE
Kim and Kanye Name Their New Daughter Chicago West, Twitter Reacts

You can't see Yeezy doesn't rep his city.

Early this week, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed a new baby daughter to their family via a surrogate. Today (Jan. 19), we learn the kid’s name, Chicago West. 

Per 2018 protocol, the news was dropped via social media.

Also per 2018 protocol, people are chiming in with their opinions as if it will make any difference.

The jokes are flowing, though.

Chicago? Like homie from Poetic Justice? Hey, you can’t say Yeezy doesn’t ride for his city.

Peep some immediate reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Chicago West , Kanye West , kim kardashian

