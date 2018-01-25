50 Cent’s Money Pit Mansion To Appear On ‘Million Dollar Listing’

Bitcoin millionaire 50 Cent is still trying to unload his Connecticut mansion, but he’s getting some help. The 19 bedroom crib will be making an appearance on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing.

Page Six reports:

The price of the home has repeatedly been slashed — from $18.5 million down to a mere $5 million.

It has 19 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, an indoor pool and hot tub, a night club, an indoor basketball court, multiple game rooms, a “green screen room,” a recording studio, full gym, conference room and home theater.

At least the buyer won’t be bored staying in?

The reality show’s Fredrik Eklund sent out an invite to clients, sources told us, revealing that his Bravo series would film at the 17-acre Farmington estate for a showing on Thursday — complete with “lunch” and “complimentary bus service” from Madison Avenue.

Oddly, Fiddy did not even realize he still owned the white elephant when it was burglarized in 2017.

After reports that a SWAT team descended on the property in May, he said: “What my house got robbed . . . I thought I sold that MF. LOL.”

In news that will be of more interest to people without the money to cop Fif’s old crib, he won’t be in attendance because he’s filming the new season of Power.

—

Photo: WENN.com