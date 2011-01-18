Kanye West Defends His Britney Spears Tweet & Airs Out The Media

Kanye West Shoots Down Customized Watch And Other Rumors

‎

Kanye has come out the gate swinging and this time his venom is aimed at the media (rightfully so) who took his tweets last week with Britney Spears as being more than what they really were… a joke.

Tweeting last week about Britney Spears having the #1 single on iTunes, Mr. Chi-Town wrote

“Yo Britney, I’m really happy for you and I’mma let you be #1, but me and Jay-Z’s single is one of the best songs of all time! LOL. On a serious note I’m truly happy for @AvrilLavigne and @BritneySpears…… No hate in 2011! I thought LOL signified a joke… I didn’t get the 2011 LOL doesn’t signify a joke anymore memo… LOL or something else I guess”



Pissed at the way the coverage has been as if he went through his Taylor Swift bit again… oh yeah he was right then too, Beyonce did have the best video – Ye took to Twitter again yesterday to voice his rage.

“Just saw that MSNBC said I tried to start a twitter war with Brittany. This Shyte takes the air out my lungs sometimes from blogs to news reports… enough already!!! All I do is focus on my work. There’s a new lie everyday… a new media spin… I never got a watch with my face on it!!! A company tried to give that to me 9 yrs ago! I’m one of the most considerate people in real life. Maybe over considerate. Over caring. Overly real. There is no astronaut training for celebrity… even though this whole life is so outer space! I was actually surprised that a record as raw as H*A*M could make it to #2 on Itunes. How can u “let” someone be number one??!! That was the whole joke!!! I know intelligent people know this so bear with me. When I said the comment about Brittney I was giving her props for being #1 not dissing her at all! But stop making it seem that my aim is to hurt or down people! That’s just not my style!

As pop stars we’re all in this Isht together! We on the inside of the TV! If the media wants to make a story … just say I have atrocious spelling and terrible grammar…If you don’t give em a story they just make one up. I’m just trying to focus & stay creative! Keep bringing dope Shyte to the world! Once again thank you to all my fans who made MBDTF certified platinum! You all give me the power and I never take it for granted. I am an extension of my listeners. I won’t always say the right thing but my heart is always in the right place. Thinking out loud… Whenever I read press I just need to remind myself that there’s people that care about music and don’t care about press.

Way to air it out Ye. The truth hurts but you always gotta respect a person not afraid to tell it.