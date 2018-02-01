Missy Dropping A New Track With Busta Rhymes & Kelly Rowland

Missy Elliott seems to have something up her sleeve in the form of a new cut.

Yesterday the multiple Grammy winning artist took to Twitter to announce that she’s unexpectedly dropping a new collaboration cut with Busta Rhymes and Kelly Rowland at midnight February 2nd.

“BRAND NEW BUSTA MISSY KELLY DROPPING TOMORROW NIGHT AT MIDNIGHT!! 2.2.18 IT’S TIME!!”

Makes sense she’d return with Busta Rhymes as he was part of the introduction to her debut album Supa Dupa Fly.

Check out the tweet below and let us know if you’re excited to see what the Cookbook artist has been preparing in her kitchen.

BRAND NEW BUSTA MISSY KELLY DROPPING TOMORROW NIGHT AT MIDNIGHT!! 2.2.18 IT’S TIME!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/iBimIhXb4H — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com