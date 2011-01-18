Floyd Mayweather’s Fiancé Stars In Beachside Photo Shoot [Video]

The soon-to-be wife of Floyd Mayweather Jr. is making headlines after posing for a new 2011 photo shoot.

Model Shantel Jackson was first introduced as the boxer’s fiancé in September by 50 Cent who posted pictures of her on his Twitter account.

Introducing her to the world 50 tweeted,

“Wow just got off the phone with Floyd, he’s getting married. He ask (sic) em to be his best man, I’m in shock…. Shantel Jackson soon to be Ms Money Mayweather.”



The G-Unit head then added in pictures of the boxer with Jackson and her engagement ring.

While there’s still no word on their wedding date, the model was recently spotted beachside posing in swimsuits for a new shoot.

We got a hold of the footage, check out the soon to be Mrs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. below.

Check out more of the future Mrs. Money Mayweather below.

