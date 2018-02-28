A Notorious B.I.G. Mugshot Goes On Sale For $36K

Biggie’s legacy continues to be a big money draw. One of his mugshots is on the market for the same price of a new car.
According to the New York Post, Frank White was arrested in or around 1994 for an incident at a New Jersey nightclub. As the story goes the police officer who booked him had a younger sister who was a big fan of the “Juicy” rapper and asked him for an autograph.
In the note, the Brooklyn Don wrote, “To: Megan, Much Love, ‘Thanks 4 the phone call’ B.I.G.”. Included in the memento is a double of Wallace’s criminal close-up framed against a traditional height chart.
The picture plus autograph is going for a cool $36,000 and apparently is being sold by Moments In Time, the same dealer who sold the truck the rap legend was sitting in when he was murdered in 1997.
Photo: Wire Image