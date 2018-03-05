Big K.R.I.T. Soulfully Shines During ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert [WATCH]

Big K.R.I.T. has released a body of work over the past eight years since the release of his celebrated K.R.I.T. Wuz Here mixtape in 2010. Now with his third studio album firmly in the minds of fans, the Mississippi rapper took his talents to NPR’s Tiny Desk and gave a stirring three-song set for the folks in attendance.

The concert pulls three tracks from the second of K.R.I.T.’s double-disc efffort, 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time. The latter half of the record moves away from the tough-talking K.R.I.T. and lets listeners in on the man behind the persona, Justin Scott.

The concert gives way to an intimate moment K.R.I.T. shared with the audience from when his grandmother taped him singing with brother. The songs performed are “Mixed Messages,” the soul-stirring “Keep The Devil Off, and closes with “Bury Me In Gold.”

Check out Big K.R.I.T.’s Tiny Desk performance below.

Photo: Getty