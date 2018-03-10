CLOSE
#BRUHNews: Juelz Santana Breaks North From Airport After Gun Found At Checkpoint

The Dipset member is probably having one of the worst Saturdays you can imagine.

Juelz Santana is a wanted man after he fled Newark Liberty International Airport after a firearm was discovered by TSA officials. The Dipset rapper is now on the run and the Port Authority are hoping to bring him in for questioning.

TMZ reports:

Rapper Juelz Santana clearly had something to hide Friday when he tried going through security screening at Newark Liberty International Airport … with a gun.

The rapper/actor was hoping to breeze through the checkpoint when the screener saw the firearm in the x-ray tunnel … law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

Apparently Santana knew what was up, and he booked it, fleeing the airport.

As expected, Santana’s name is a trending topic on Twitter and folks are having a field day. Check out some of the responses below.

