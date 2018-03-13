Kanye West Is Back Writing Songs In Wyoming w/ King Louie, Travis Scott & More [Photos]

Kanye West famously jetted to Hawaii for the recording sessions that led to the classic My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album. Now, an older and more grizzled Yeezy, who suffered a mental break, is recording tunes out in Wyoming, and he’s back there again.

Various Kanye West collaborators including Travis Scott, The-Dream and King Louie were recently spotted kicking it in the mountainous and surely cold as hell right now state.

Who knew Jackson, Wyoming could be so lit? Besides skiers, right people and people who watch the Travel Channel. Oh yeah, Kid Cudi and Nas have been spotted out there, too.

