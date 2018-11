Hell hath no fury like an Australian struggle rapper scorned. Iggy Azalea reportedly burned all of NBA player’s Nick Young’s clothes after their break up.

Azalea appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and detailed burning stuff she knew Swaggy P would care about, his designer clothes.

Apparently, she also threw stuff in the pool and even texted him to let him know she was starting to toss stuff in the fire pit.

Why so petty, Becky?