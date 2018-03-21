Chance The Rapper Says Interview With ‘In Sight Out’ Podcast Was “Prolly My Best Ever”

Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper was the featured guest at a Q&A session held at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art where he shared that he and Childish Gambino have plans to release a project together. The full version of the chat, which was for Pitchfork’s In Sight Out podcast, is available now and Chano has called it his best interview yet.

Speaking with writer Adrienne Samuel Gibbs, Chance runs down his upcoming moves, including the aforementioned work with Donald Glover, acting alongside fellow Chicago native Hannibal Buress in the upcoming film Slice, dashing rumors about him starring as the Fresh Prince in a Fresh Prince of Bel Air reboot, and much more.

The full In Sight Out podcast with Chance The Rapper can be heard below. Follow this link to learn more about the series.

Photo: Getty