50 Cent’s Connecticut Mansion For Sale [Photos]

While 50 Cent continues to release new music, the G-Unit head is also putting his 50,000 square foot mansion up for sale.

The Connecticut home which was previously owned by Mike Tyson, is being sold by Jamie Zdru of William Raveis Real Estate who describes it saying,

“Mr. Jackson’s home is truly an escape from the ordinary. The property provides an indulgence for the senses with a combination of 52 visually stunning rooms on 17 private acres….And for the impatient jetsetter’s longer trips, skip lines at the airport by boarding air transportation from a personal helicopter pad! There’s not much more you can ask for!”

The Hartford, Connecticut home also features a home theater, billiards room and nightclub.

It’s reportedly listed for $9.9 million.

Check out 50’s mansion below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »