Prince Died With “Exceedingly High” Levels Of Fentanyl In His System: Report

It’s been just over two years since Prince’s untimely passing. A confidential toxicology report reveals the “Purple Rain” singer had “exceedingly high” levels of the powerful opioid fentanyl in his system.

Reports the Associated Press:

A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy shows he had exceedingly high concentrations of fentanyl throughout his body when he died.

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. Public data released six weeks later showed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

A confidential toxicology report obtained Monday by The Associated Press says the concentration of fentanyl in Prince’s blood was 67.8 migrograms per liter — a level experts called exceedingly high, even for someone who may have a tolerance to opioids.

Additionally, the report revealed that Prince had a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl in his stomach that his body had yet to absorb.

Rest in power Prince Rogers Nelson.

Photo: WENN.com