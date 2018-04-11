Meek Mill Gets Surprise Visit From Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Ever since Meek Mill was unjustly sentenced to a 2 to 4 year bid by what seems to be a very biased judge, he’s gotten tons of support not only from the fans and prominent figures in Hip-Hop culture but also the Governor of Pennsylvania himself, Tom Wolf. But his latest celebrity supporters took many by surprise when New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin paid the incarcerated rapper a visit.

According to TMZ the two billionaires visited Meek at the Chester State Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania yesterday (April 10) and spent some time with the MMG rapper. What they talked about, we don’t know (rap and football?) but it was a pretty cool gesture from men whose time is money. While Sixers owner Rubin has visited Meek a few times, this was the first time that Kraft checked in on Mill though the two have apparently met in the past.

In the meantime, everyone is crossing their fingers that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ultimately rules in favor of Meek and allows him to finally get his freedom back so he can get back on his grizzly.

