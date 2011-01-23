Drake Returning To Acting & Starring In “Arbitrage” With Al Pacino

Rapper Drake has decided to go back to his acting craft and has begun negotiations to join the financial thriller “Arbitrage.”

The independent film, written and directed by Nicholas Jarecki, follows a powerful executive attempting to sell a company before it’s discovered he’s guilty of fraud.

So far, the recruited cast includes Al Pacino, Susan Sarandon and Eva Green, with Drake hoping to be the next one signed.

Unlike other popular musicians who make the leap to the big screen, Drake has acting experience, having co-starred on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

Should the deal close, “Arbitrage” will mark Drake’s second appearance on the big screen. He previously had a small role in “Charlie Bartlett.”

Production is expected to begin in New York City during March.