50 Cent And Floyd Mayweather Jr. To Invest In New Film

Friends and now business partners 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr, have linked up to invest in a new film titled Tomorrow, Today.

Recently, 50 Cent was at the Sundance Film Festival to premier his latest flick, Gun, when he made the announcement.

During a press conference the Queens rapper revealed that the undefeated boxer would be an investor in the project, which is also being produced by 50 Cent’s Cheetah Vision film company.

According to Fif, who will write and direct the film, shooting for the movie will begin this summer in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The pair made no revelations about what the movie is about or who will play in it.

As reported last October, 50 secured a $200 million investment deal for Cheetah Vision, which will produce 10 movies distributed by Lions Gate.