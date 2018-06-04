Governors Ball Crowd Chants “F*ck Drake” During Pusha T Set

Drake has yet to respond to Pusha T‘s diss track, but the Hip-Hop game is keeping it moving. Apparently, that includes the crown chanting “F*ck Drake” during Pusha T’s performance at Governors Ball this past weekend.

Reports Billboard:

This was all the crowd heard of “The Story of Adidon,” the eviscerating Drake takedown many are already calling one of the millennium’s greatest diss tracks. Pusha didn’t address the beef directly, but he did debut his week-old album, Daytona, marking the first time its smoldering songs saw the stage. He saved “Infrared” for last.

And while Pusha showed icy restraint, the crowd was more than happy to weigh in on recent events; Unprompted, the side stage audience — largely less than half Pusha’s age — delved into fiendish “Fuck Drake!” chants whenever there was dead air.

Word is that the OG J. Prince sent word to Drizzy not to respond to Push A Ton’s verbal uppercut.

We shall see how long that lasts.