Viola Davis Leads Her Own Suicide Squad In Trailer To ‘Widows’

What does a woman do when her criminal husband dies and leaves her in debt with all the wrong people? Pick up where he left off, of course.

That seems to be the basis for the new action-thriller film Widows which stars Oscar winner Viola Davis as the backbone of a widows gang whose husbands ended up in the grave but left them buried in debt.

Leading a team that features Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo, Davis convinces the grieving widows to take matters into their own hands and set it off against those looking to put their hands in their pockets.

Directed by Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave), Widows boasts some fan favorite faces including Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), and Liiam Neeson.

Widows hits theaters on November 16, 2018.

Photo: 20th Century Fox