J Prince Said Drake Had That Work For Pusha T & Kanye In Diss Track

J Prince flexed his OG muscles and got Drake to shut down whatever return fire he had for Pusha T, saying that the high road was best for all involved. In an interview with Sway Calloway, the Rap-A-Lot Records honcho said he heard the song Drizzy had ready to go and said its contents were devastating to Kanye West and Push.

In the brewing back-and-forth between Drake and Pusha T, their respective tracks “Duppy” and “The Story of Adidion” has been the talk of Hip-Hop fans for days now with most giving the edge to Push. While Drake dusted himself off and issued a statement regarding the use of a Blackface image, J Prince sat down on Shade 45’s Sway In The Morning to reveal that it was about to get super ugly.

“I definitely feel like it crossed the line where music was concerned,” Prince said in response to the elephant in the room. The disrespect for his [Drake’s] mother, the disrespect for his father, for 40 [Noah Shehib], a man that’s dying, I felt that was totally disrespectful.”

Prince added, “Prince even spoke with Kanye and decided it would be best to not release it. “After even speaking with Kanye, ’cause I spoke with the brother, and he didn’t want this. I saw this going in a place that I feel would have ended his career if Drake would have put out the song that he had on him. And definitely would have hurt families.”

The OG said further that Pusha went too far in response to Drake mentioning his fiancee, which as Prince noted was not vulgar nor disrespectful.

Check out the interview in full below. Hit the 7:20-mark to hear the Drake vs. Pusha T talk.

Photo: Getty