Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Comes Out As Bisexual

Cardi B is waving the pride flag in the name of her sibling. Hennessy Carolina has revealed she is bisexual.

In an Instagram post shared with her 2 plus million followers, the budding media executive and model has identified herself as a proud member of the LGBTQ community. The image showed her kissing her girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower with a lengthy caption confirming the ongoing rumors.

“If you can’t accept the B In (L)LGBTQ..(L)lesbian(G)ay(B)BISEXUAL(T)ransexual(Q)ueer, then please don’t speak up for the community if you can’t fully understand ALL of us,” explained the “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” star. “A bisexual girl expressing that she sometimes likes to kiss and hook up with girls especially when she gets a little loose when she drinks wine, Sounds human and normal to me! I don’t have a problem with that!!” she exclaimed.

Naturally Bardi cheered her on saying ““Yaaaasss HENNESSY said it louder for the people in the back,” in a message left in the comments section.

According to reports the lucky woman in question is named Michelle and has been dating Hennessy for the last year. Congrats to the happy couple.

