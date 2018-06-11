Robert De Niro Said “F*ck Trump” At The Tony Awards, Twice [VIDEO]

Robert De Niro took to the stage at last night’s 72nd annual Tony Awards and said, “I’m going to say one thing, f*ck Trump.” That is all.

Here's video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards

Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018

Actually, he then pumped both fists simultaneously to raucous applause. He was introducing Bruce Springsteen’s performance if you care.

Eventually, he addedd, “It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f*ck Trump.

CBS censored the live feed, but this is the Internets.

Robert Deniro is to be protected at all costs. Peep the best reactions below and on the flip.

Robert De Niro's popularity is suddenly rising in Canada. pic.twitter.com/30LPxiWg7f #TonyAwards — David Beard (@dabeard) June 11, 2018

I’ve always enjoyed fellow Paisan Robert De Niro’s work… #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 11, 2018

Robert De Niro introduced Bruce Springsteen’s #TonyAwards performance w/ words that echoed the sentiment of the overwhelming majority of Americans: "I just want to say one thing — f*ck Trump! It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f*ck Trump!" And he received a standing ovation. — Bill Madden (@activist360) June 11, 2018

Oh and I love Robert De Niro. Good night. 💙👏pic.twitter.com/I4udIbohNL — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 11, 2018

dear media, if you have to cover Robert De Niro tomorrow, you could spend the first 59 minutes covering Trump positions that are inhumane, anti-women, anti-poor, anti-black, anti-lgbtq, anti-immigrant, anti-refugee, and anti-ally. it would provide the context for F*ck Trump. — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) June 11, 2018

