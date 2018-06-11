Robert De Niro Said “F*ck Trump” At The Tony Awards, Twice [VIDEO]

Robert De Niro took to the stage at last night’s 72nd annual Tony Awards and said, “I’m going to say one thing, f*ck Trump.” That is all.
Actually, he then pumped both fists simultaneously to raucous applause. He was introducing Bruce Springsteen’s performance if you care.
Eventually, he addedd, “It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f*ck Trump.
CBS censored the live feed, but this is the Internets.
Robert Deniro is to be protected at all costs. Peep the best reactions below and on the flip.
Photo: Getty
