Spotify Taps Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa & More To Recreate ‘Tha Carter III’ LP Covers

Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter III is considered by many to be a classic, and the record celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday. Spotify has tapped some of today’s Hip-Hop stars to recreate the unforgettable album cover which featured the Young Money boss as a baby complete with his array of face tattoos.

Tha Carter III was released on June 10, 2008, and spawned a number of hits including the lyrical display of “A Milli” to the R&B-styled “Mrs. Officer” and the breezy “Lollipop.”

While Wayne’s mixtape mastery was well-noted at the time, it was the release of Tha Carter III that proved he can also make a strong album.

“C3 wasn’t just an album, it was a moment—that stretch in time where many feel Weezy realized his self-fulfilling prophecy of becoming the best rapper alive,” Carl Chery, Creative Director and Head of Urban Music at Spotify, said via the company’s blog.

The album hit platinum just one week out the gate and still sparking heavy debate on its place in the pantheon of great Hip-Hop releases in the 2000s. There has also been plenty of discussion on what the album could have been had a version of the record not been leaked prior to its official release.

As Chance The Rapper noted, Lil Wayne remade the album after it leaked but said both records are his favorite piece of work.

Check out the aforementioned Chance, Lil Uzi Vert, Wiz Khalifa, Migos and more below and on the following pages recreating Tha Carter III‘s album cover.

Photo: Getty

