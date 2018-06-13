Tiffany Haddish Offered Leonardo DiCaprio The Cakes

Tiffany Haddish seemingly has no filter, which has made her one of the most beloved celebrities in recent times. The hilarious actress, who has been frank about her flirtatious nature in the past, offered up actor Leonardo DiCaprio the cakes and offered more funny tidbits in a new interview.

Haddish, who is set to star alongside her good friend Kevin Hart in the upcoming Night School flick, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an extensive look into her rise to fame, the wild situations she’s found herself in, and her observations on the Roseanne Barr situation. However, it was her proposition to DiCaprio that had many turning their heads.

THR reports:

With more than five hours ahead of us, I decide to make a game of it. I start easy by asking about Leonardo DiCaprio, since I had heard her joke before about wanting to have his baby.

“Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” she begins. “He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn’t you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?’ [Editor’s note: DiCaprio was famously a member of the “pussy posse” with pals Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly.] I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’ He starts bustin’ up laughin’. ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ‘Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body).’ He starts goin’ into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I’m just listenin’ and listenin’, like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.’ I finally go, ‘All that’s good, I just need to know, When’s this gonna happen?'”

