Lil Scrappy’s Homie Ca$ino Roulette Is Looking For Car Crash Compensation

A week and change ago, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta‘s Lil Scrappy was involved in a serious car accident that left he and his passenger, Ca$ino Roulette laid up in the hospital.

While Scrappy seems to be doing better these days, Ca$ino is still going through the pain and suffering he sustained at the time of the crash and according to TMZ he’s lawyered up and looking to have Scrappy pay up for his slip up.

Ca$ino’s attorney Brett L. Schlacter told TMZ that his client was “lucky to be alive” and threw the blame on Scrappy (who was driving) for being “negligent and reckless when he fell asleep at the wheel.” Scrappy contests the allegations saying he has no recollection of falling asleep at the wheel but might’ve pushed his limits by driving too much in one day.

Because of Scrappy overdoing his driving duties of the day, Ca$ino spent three days in the ICU and suffered some broken ribs, a concussion, bruised lungs, liver and kidneys. He even underwent 2 major surgeries to repair a ruptured large intestine. Schlacter says his client wasn’t all his medical expenses covered along with a little something on top for the life-altering experience.

On the bright side police say they aren’t going to charge Scrappy for the accident. So at least Scrappy’s freedom won’t be in jeopardy, but his bank account might not be so lucky.

—

Photo: Instagram