Ex-NBA Star Mike Bibby Now Cock Diesel, Twitter Reacts

Former NBA star Mike Bibby had a solid career as a point guard after starring at Arizona. A new photo that hit the Internets makes it apparent he has become part cyborg after his retirement.
A ridiculously jacked Mike Bibby had Twitter going nuts last night (June 14) thanks to the above pic shared by his old squad, the Sacramento Kings.
Did Mike Bibby serve a short jail bid and get swole? Is he taking copious amounts of human grown hormone? Why was he not cut like this while in the NBA?
These are just a few questions Twitter was asking. And there were jokes—so many jokes.
Peep the best Mike Bibby is cock diesel now reactions below and on the flip.
Remember?
Wait… salute Gabrielle Union.
—
Photo: Twitter/@SacramentoKings
