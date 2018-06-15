Ex-NBA Star Mike Bibby Now Cock Diesel, Twitter Reacts

Former NBA star Mike Bibby had a solid career as a point guard after starring at Arizona. A new photo that hit the Internets makes it apparent he has become part cyborg after his retirement.

On a scale of 1-10, how JACKED is Mike Bibby 😳💪 pic.twitter.com/cnjLHJpe4n — Sacramen2 Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 15, 2018

A ridiculously jacked Mike Bibby had Twitter going nuts last night (June 14) thanks to the above pic shared by his old squad, the Sacramento Kings.

Did Mike Bibby serve a short jail bid and get swole? Is he taking copious amounts of human grown hormone? Why was he not cut like this while in the NBA?

These are just a few questions Twitter was asking. And there were jokes—so many jokes.

Peep the best Mike Bibby is cock diesel now reactions below and on the flip.

If you don’t love me at my…wait, hold up. The guy on the right is Mike Bibby too? pic.twitter.com/2XfDT05kUA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 15, 2018

Remember?

D-Wade vs 2012 Mike Bibby: throws Bibby's shoe@DwyaneWade vs 2018 Mike Bibby: ? pic.twitter.com/7wBrSmm6xx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 15, 2018

Wait… salute Gabrielle Union.

Hey @DwyaneWade I betchu wouldn't chuck this Mike Bibby's shoe during a game 🤔🤔🤔😂💪🏾 https://t.co/baFhhSJQRH — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 15, 2018

Mike Bibby out here snorting pure Gorilla testosterone pic.twitter.com/mLnrb5PXYP — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) June 15, 2018

Mike Bibby looks like a Street Shark pic.twitter.com/OfgIEYHlHs — the good, the brad, and the ugly (@therealbradg) June 15, 2018

you're playing pickup against 2018 Mike Bibby and he travels what do you do pic.twitter.com/dCRZpslwl5 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 15, 2018

