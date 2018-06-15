Do Not Pass Go: Paul Manafort Ordered To Jail For Witness Tampering

Paul Manafort has been sent to jail. A judge ordered Donald Trump’s former campaign manager’s bail revoked due to new witness tampering charges.

Reports the New York Times:

A federal judge revoked Paul Manafort’s bail and sent him to jail on Friday to await trial, citing new charges that Mr. Manafort had tried to influence the testimony of two of the government’s witnesses after he had been granted bail.

Mr. Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, had been allowed to post a $10 million bond and remain at home while awaiting his September trial on a host of charges, including money laundering and false statements.

But last week, prosecutors working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, filed two new counts of obstruction of justice against Mr. Manafort and asked that his bail be revoked — or that at least the conditions be revised — because he had committed new crimes.

Photo: Getty