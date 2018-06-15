Chance The Rapper To Produce Concert For 50th Special Olympics

Chance The Rapper continues to put on for his hometown. The Chicago rapper will be organizing a live show in conjunction with the Special Olympics for their 50th anniversary.

Yesterday the Chano announced on Twitter his newly founded Social Function Productions company will producing a concert in commemoration of the 50th Special Olympics. “I’m happy to announce that my new production company SFP and I are producing the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics here in Chicago”.

I’m happy to announce that my new production company SFP and I are producing the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics here in Chicago pic.twitter.com/NzKNGWImTn — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 14, 2018

While the event poster does not reveal the full line-up Smokey Robinson, Jason Mraz and O.A.R. are confirmed to hit the stage. The event is set to take place on July 21 at Northern Island Chicago.

The Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization dedicated to intellectual disabled children and adult competition. You can buy tickets to the concert here.

Via Vibe

Photo: WENN.com