CLOSE
Home > Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper To Produce Concert For 50th Special Olympics

More looks for The Chi.

Leave a comment
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 2

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Chance The Rapper continues to put on for his hometown. The Chicago rapper will be organizing a live show in conjunction with the Special Olympics for their 50th anniversary.

Yesterday the Chano announced on Twitter his newly founded Social Function Productions company will producing a concert in commemoration of the 50th Special Olympics. “I’m happy to announce that my new production company SFP and I are producing the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics here in Chicago”.

While the event poster does not reveal the full line-up Smokey Robinson, Jason Mraz and O.A.R. are confirmed to hit the stage. The event is set to take place on July 21 at Northern Island Chicago.

The Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization dedicated to intellectual disabled children and adult competition. You can buy tickets to the concert here.

Via Vibe

Photo: WENN.com

Chance The Rapper , chicago , concert , Olympics

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Freeway “All The Way Live,” Cuban Doll ft. Sukihana “Drug Dealer” & More | Daily Visuals 6.29.18
06.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close