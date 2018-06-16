Nas Is Like Late: ‘Nasir’ Finally Made It To Streaming Services Hours Later

Nas had the world on notice with the listening party and live stream of his 11th studio album Nasir, produced entirely by Kanye West, on Thursday (June 14) ahead of a slated Friday release. Hours went by before the album was uploaded to the various streaming services well after the patience of long-waiting fans had been tested.

Much like with Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s Kids See Ghost album, an epic listening party was held for the record in Queens with Yeezy, his wife Kim Kardashian, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and several media outlets in attendance. The early returns on the record were largely positive and there was a heavy expectation that the record would be available to the masses at the turn of midnight.

However, it would take nearly all of Friday (June 15) for the record to find its way to TIDAL, Spotify, and Apple Music with the first of the grouping not seeing the album until after 10:00 PM EST.

Check out the streams of the album below. Hit the flip to read some of the comments.

To purchase the album, follow this link.

Good morning….Is Nasir not available on the streaming services today? WHY am I not seeing it on Apple/Spotify? — Geespin (@geespin) June 15, 2018

It’s 3PM and #Nasir still isn’t on any streaming services. pic.twitter.com/1mBQx2nWLb — 𝕋𝕆ℕ𝕐 𝕄𝕆ℕ𝕋𝔸𝔾𝔼 🎧✍🏽 (@_tonyMC) June 15, 2018

Am I blind or is #Nasir only on Apple Music? I’ve checked every other streaming service and can’t find it. — Alana (@lanasworld) June 15, 2018

#tidal has officially become the streaming network for the PEOPLE✊🏾 #NASIR — 420wrapup (@420Wrapuppod) June 16, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »