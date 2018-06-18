Q-Tip Says His Next Album The Last Zulu Is Coming Soon

Looks like the success of A Tribe Called Quest’s 2016 release, We got it from Here…Thank You 4 Your service done put the battery in Q-Tip’s back. Seemingly out of nowhere the Hip-Hop legend took to Twitter to announce that his long-rumored project The Last Zulu would be seeing the light of day sooner rather than never.

The last Zulu aka the riot diary #ComingSoon — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 16, 2018

Well. that was an unexpected surprise.

Though it’s not exactly Detox level mythical, The Last Zulu has been teased for the better part of this decade and now it seems like Tip is ready to unleash the beast on the Hip-Hop masses. Aside from Tribe’s Thank You 4 Your Service, Q-Tip hasn’t dropped any new material since his 2009 release Kamaal/The Abstract and though he signed with Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music label in 2012, that particular partnership has yet to produce a single, well, single.

No word on whether The Last Zulu a.k.a. The Riot Diary will have any connection to Kanye West’s label but even if it doesn’t real Hip-Hoppers will still be hype to hear what Q-Tip got in store for our ears.

Photo: Getty