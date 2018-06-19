Kanye West Called Out For Stealing From Artist For Yeezy 500 Campaign

Kanye West is once again being accused of stealing creative ideas from other artists and using it to promote his own wares. An Instagram account is suggesting that artist Rita Minissi’s art inspired the new Yeezy 500 #SUPERMOON campaign that just rolled out, and is essentially a ripoff her work.

Hypebae reports:

It looks like Kanye West‘s YEEZY line has found itself in another controversy, this time over its latest ads. On Tuesday (June 12), the Chicago rapper-slash-designer unveiled a new, viral Instagram campaign, which highlights the recently dropped YEEZY 500 in “Super Moon Yellow.” Fronted by a huge roster of social media stars including the likes of the Clermont Twins and Kristen Noel Crawley, said campaign has been called out for bearing striking resemblance to a 2015 photo series by artist Rita Minissi.

In the YEEZY campaign, several influencers are captured either topless, nude or clad in skin-tight apparel. Among these visually strong images, some feature their subjects embracing and at times pushing against one another. According to Diet Prada, the Eli Russell Linnetz-shot ads are a copycat version of Minissi’s work, which “explores identity” and was “inspired by dealing with personal trauma and a resulting desire to reconnect with her own body.”

Check out Diet Prada’s Instagram post below which first surfaced over the weekend, along with the comparison photos.

Photo: Getty